If I were Boeing, I would fix 737 MAX, rebrand with a new name: Trump

US in an early morning tweet on Monday lashed out at 737 Max, saying the should be improved with unspecified new features and given a new name.

"What do I know about branding, maybe nothing (but I did become President!), but if I were Boeing, I would FIX the 737 MAX, add some additional great features, and REBRAND the plane with a new name," Trump tweeted.

"No product has suffered like this one. But again, what the hell do I know?" the added.

The model 737 MAX came under scrutiny after 346 people lost their lives in two deadly plane crashes in and

On March 10, 157 people on board an flight -- a 737 MAX jet -- lost their lives after their flight crashed just a few minutes after it took off from Adis Ababa.

In October last year, a Boeing 737 MAX flight crashed in Indonesia, claiming the lives of all 181 people on board.

Investigations are ongoing into both the incidents.

The March 10 incident became the second instance that 737 MAX jet was involved in a crash within a span of five months.

This triggered safety concerns, leading to several countries and airlines grounding the around the

A few days after the crash, Trump was in consultation with Boeing

Preliminary report of the investigations of the plane crash found issues with the jets' Maneuvering Characteristics Augmentation System (MCAS), an automated flight control system that can force a plane to dive down unexpectedly.

The in a tweet last month said "pilots are no longer needed, but rather computer scientists from MIT" due to the perceived complexities of flying technologically advanced

"I see it all the time in many products. Always seeking to go one unnecessary step further, when often old and simpler is far better," he wrote.

Earlier this month, Muilenberg, in a statement, said that the company is working in close collaboration with the Federal Administration to finalise and implement a software update that will ensure accidents like that of Flight 610 and Flight 302 never happen again.

The new software update will let the pilot have the ability to override MCAS and manually control the aircraft, ensuring that the pilot always has the upper hand.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)