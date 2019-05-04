Ebola outbreak: Death toll breaches 1000-mark in DR Congo

At least 1,008 people have lost their lives due to virus in the Democratic Republic of (DR Congo) since the outbreak of the virus in August last year, the country's health ministry confirmed.

Out of the 1510 cases registered in and provinces of the country, as many as 400 have recovered, reported

With violent attacks on communities and medical centers, a "considerable" rise in cases has occurred over the past week in Congo, said the Health Organisation (WHO).

"Since January, we've experienced 119 separate attacks, 42 of which have been directly on health facilities, with 85 health personnel either injured or killed in those settings," said Dr. Michael Ryan, of WHO.

"We are anticipating a scenario of continued intense transmission," he added.

This is the world's second deadliest outbreak since the virus killed 11,000 people in in 2014.

Ebola first appeared in 1976 in Sudan, followed by DR The virus can be transmitted to humans from wild animals. Symptoms of the disease include fever, severe headache, and hemorrhaging.

In the 2014 outbreak, the virus infected approximately 28,600 people in the Western African countries of Liberia, Guinea, and

