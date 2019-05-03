Khashoggi's fiance to visit US in mid-May, plans to renew quest for justice

Hatice Cengiz, widow of has renewed her quest to seek answers for the alleged murder of her partner as she plans to visit the in mid-May.

"I am not a politician, but I can talk about what is moral," Cengiz told

"I don't know if I can change the mind of a president," she added.

Unclear whether an earlier invitation from the is still open, Cengiz is hoping to meet members of Congress, if not Trump himself.

Last year, US had made it clear that will not change relations with against rising condemnation of and vowed support for Crown Mohammad Bin Salman Al Saud, who has been linked to the disappearance and possible murder of the former inside the in last October.

The body of Khashoggi, a former with Post has never been recovered.

Saudi authorities have said that Saudi agents strangled and dismembered the dissident and that five suspects now face the death penalty. However, many questions remain unanswered such as whether the Crown ordered the operation, involving his close aides.

first met at a conference in in 2018, and after numerous interactions, the two connected and asked for her hand in marriage.

Everything changed in early October last year when Khashoggi went to the in for documents that would allow him to marry Cengiz.

Once he entered the consulate, he was subsequently killed. After offering a series of changing narratives to explain what happened, the eventually admitted he had died there but blamed the operation on a botched rendition attempt, news agency reported.

However, has repeatedly rejected all the allegations against its Crown Prince, adding that it is committed to bringing the perpetrators to justice.

UN's special rapporteur on extrajudicial killings, Agnes Callamard, leading the investigations into Khashoggi's death, had confirmed that evidence showed the latter to be a victim of "a brutal and premeditated killing, planned and perpetrated by officials of the state of Saudi Arabia".

After presenting several contradictory theories, Saudi Arabia acknowledged that Khashoggi was killed in the consulate premises in what the country's then had described as a "rogue operation".

