Russian Embassy in US lodges protest over Maria Butina sentencing

The in the has expressed dissent over the "unlawful court verdict" in the sentencing of Russian gun-rights activist by the US.

"In relation to the unlawful court verdict, a note of protest has been sent to the [US] State Department. We demand the US officials to ensure the protection of rights and legal interests of our compatriot in accordance with international human rights norms," TASS quoted the embassy as saying.

was sent to 18 months in prison after she pleaded guilty of allegedly trying to infiltrate conservative political circles and promoting Russian interests before and after the 2016

The Embassy added that its diplomats visited in prison.

"Despite the unjust and severe verdict issued on April 26, our compatriot endures the hardships of her prison sentence stoically and with dignity," the embassy said.

30-year-old Butina is so far the only Russian citizen arrested and convicted in the three-year investigation of Moscow's interference in 2016 US

Butina, the of a small Russian group used her ties to the to build a network of powerful Republican contacts.

While prosecutors have admitted that Butina is not a in the traditional sense, they argued that her crime still could have jeopardised US' national security.

However, Butina's efforts appeared to be separate from the Kremlin's sweeping election-meddling campaign detailed in Robert Mueller's report.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)