EC asks BJP to retract theme song composed by Babul Supriyo

The of India on Saturday said the Bharatiya Janata Party's theme song composed by MP cannot be played anywhere henceforth, after the (TMC) raised objections against the composition.

" has said BJP MP Babul Supriyo's song against which TMC had objected won't be allowed to play. The song was being used by BJP in various parts of Bengal without permission. The song will have to be withdrawn," said West Bengal's

The song was earlier asked to be modified and then sent to the electoral body for certification. However, the BJP has now been asked to retract the song.

Lok Sabha elections will be held in in all seven phases. Counting of votes will take place on May 23.

