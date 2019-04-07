EC asks BJP to retract theme song composed by Babul Supriyo

-
The Election Commission of India on Saturday said the Bharatiya Janata Party's theme song composed by Asansol MP Babul Supriyo cannot be played anywhere henceforth, after the All India Trinamool Congress (TMC) raised objections against the composition.
"Election Commission has said BJP MP Babul Supriyo's song against which TMC had objected won't be allowed to play. The song was being used by BJP in various parts of Bengal without permission. The song will have to be withdrawn," said West Bengal's Chief Electoral Officer.
The song was earlier asked to be modified and then sent to the electoral body for certification. However, the BJP has now been asked to retract the song.
Lok Sabha elections will be held in West Bengal in all seven phases. Counting of votes will take place on May 23.
