Business Standard

Terrorists fire upon political worker in J-K's Shopian

Terrorists fired upon a political worker at Chitragam Kalan in Shopian district in Jammu and Kashmir on Monday.

The injured worker was immediately admitted to a Sub-District Hospital in Zainapora.

The identity of the injured and the political party he belonged to is yet to be known.

More details are awaited.

Yesterday, two terrorists were neutralised in an encounter between security forces and terrorists in Hind Sita Pora area of Shopian district.

First Published: Mon, May 13 2019. 23:26 IST

