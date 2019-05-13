JUST IN
Kolkata airport server malfunction: Air Asia expresses regret for delay

ANI  |  General News 

Air Asia India has expressed regret over the delay caused to the passengers after a server malfunction at Kolkata's Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose International Airport on Monday.

"AirAsia India regrets the delay caused at Kolkata due to an Internet outage with airport facilities. The delay was caused for reasons beyond our control and we are doing our best to make good the schedule. Request all affected passengers to bear with us," said an AirAsia India spokesperson.

The server malfunction led to chaos at the airport with the Flight Information Display System (FIDS) and cameras also turning non-operational.

The issue started at around 5:15 pm after which all airlines started issuing boarding passes to passengers manually, leading to long queues at the counters in the airport.

Due to the technical glitch, over 20 flights were delayed at the airport after a fault in Local Area Network inside the compound.

First Published: Mon, May 13 2019. 23:42 IST

