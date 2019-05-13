Many schools, colleges were damaged in cyclone 'Fani' in Odisha

A number of schools and colleges have been badly affected by in the state and the government is taking all steps to ensure the situation returns to normalcy soon, said Sanjaya Singh, Secretary, Information and Public Relations, here on Monday.

"Many schools and colleges across 14 districts have suffered extensive damage due to Exams of the maximum number of institutions were postponed. NEET exams were also rescheduled to May 20 so that children going to give their exams do not face any troubles," he said.

"All colleges have been instructed to take care of the students who will come to give their exams. Many schools have been badly damaged in the cyclone but we will ensure they are up and running before the summer vacation ends," Singh told ANI here.

Singh also said that relief has been given to 17.92 lakh people approximately, meaning almost 80 per cent of the affected people had received help from the government till now.

Speaking about the situation of electricity, he said that in urban areas of Bhubaneshwar and Cuttack power supply has almost been restored in full.

"There are some pockets left but work is going on. All 11 Kv feeders have been restored," he said.

Suprita Patnaik, Director, (OEC), said that her college had suffered great damage during the cyclone and therefore she had to request the university to postpone the exams.

"Many colleges were destroyed in the cyclone. Ours too suffered serious damage of Rs 4 crore. The nearby areas have also been destroyed. There is currently no No internet. Therefore, the hostels are empty. It will take a month for things to get normal," Suprita told ANI here.

The death toll in Odisha due to has touched 64 with Puri recording the maximum number of casualties at 39 according to official estimates released by the on Saturday.

Puri was followed by Khordha (9), Cuttack (6), Jajpur (4), Mayurbhanj (4) and Kendrapada (3) in the casualty list.

