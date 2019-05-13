Member of Chhota Rajan's gang arrested

Ajay Chakranarayan, an active member of Chhota Rajan's along with another wanted criminal was arrested by on Monday.

Both the accused were produced before later where the court granted their custody to till May 16.

On a tip-off received about the presence of both the accused at Kothrud area of Pune, the police immediately set up a trap and arrested them .

They have also recovered two country-made pistols with bullets from both. Both the accused were wanted in several cases registered against them at different police stations.

Police have registered a case against them at station and are further investigating the matter.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)