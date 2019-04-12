EC issues show-cause notice to Maneka Gandhi for her 'controversial' speech

The has issued a show-cause notice to for her remark during a poll speech in on Thursday.

had said that her win from Lok Sabha constituency is certain "with or without" the support of Muslims and the community should realise it since they will need to get their work done once the BJP is in power.

"You have to recognise that this victory is sure without you and even with you, and you will have to spread the word," she had said while addressing an election rally.

BR Tiwari, Additional Chief Electoral Officer, said on Friday: "The EC has taken cognisance of the matter. District Magistrate, Sultanpur, has issued a show-cause notice to her and a report has been sent to the EC."

On the other hand, said that she is quoted out of context.

"I had called a meeting of our minority cell. If you read my complete speech, the channel is running that one sentence out of context," she said.

Maneka is contesting from Sultanpur, and her son is contesting from Pilibhit.

The polling in will be held in all seven phases which started on April 11. The counting of votes will be held on May 23.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)