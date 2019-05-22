EC launches a special app for voters to track election results tomorrow

The on Wednesday came up with a new IT-based initiative to provide real-time trends and results of the counting of the votes on May 23.

"Trends and results will be available on the ECI website as well as on the Voter Helpline App available on both and iOS," said the

The dissemination of information will start from 8 am on the counting day and will be continuously updated, said the commission.

The app boasts of a number of innovative features including an option to bookmark one's favourite candidate from a constituency and track her result exclusively said the commission.

"Users with the help of filters can find out the winning/leading or trailing candidate details, along with the constituency-wise or state-wise results from the app," said the commission.

