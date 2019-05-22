J-K: Terrorist hideout busted, huge cache of arms recovered at Rajouri

police busted a hideout of terrorists in area of the district and recovered a huge cache of arms and ammunition including four automatic assault rifles, 4 AK and 11 pistols.

The J & claimed to have launched an operation on late Tuesday evening, cordoning off the entire forest area, after it received specific information regarding the presence of terrorist hideout in

"Based upon specific information regarding the presence of a militant hideout in area of Rajouri, an operation was launched on Tuesday late evening hours whereby the entire area was cordoned by teams headed by our officials," said Yougal Manhas, Senior of Police.

"In the operation, which continued throughout the day, entire forest area was put to during which a militant hideout was unearthed and busted by police recovering huge quantity of arms and ammunition," he added.

He said one AK 56 automatic assault rifle, 3 AK 47 automatic assault rifles, 11 pistols which include 2 modified pistols, 8 magazines of AK rifle, 21 pistol magazines, 2 modified pistol magazines, 606 AK rounds and 36 pistol rounds have been recovered from the hideout.

"It appears that militants had stored the recovered arms and ammunition in the underground hideout with an aim to use the same to carry major militant strikes but their plot has been foiled by police by busting the hideout," he added.

Police have registered a case and further investigation is underway.

