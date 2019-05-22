JUST IN
Mathura: Woman takes man to police, accuses him of mobile theft

ANI  |  General News 

Catching hold of a man with a towel, a woman was seen taking him to the police station.

"The woman accused the man of stealing her phone, however, no phone was found from him," said police.

The man is also reported to have been intoxicated in the incident reported on Tuesday.

"We have not filed a case in the incident as the woman hasn't filed a written complaint against the man. If she does, we will take action," said police.

First Published: Wed, May 22 2019. 23:00 IST

