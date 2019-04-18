JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-ANI » National

Canadian model harassment case: Police arrest accused

Anupam Kher, Shah Rukh Khan's cute Twitter banter will remind you of 'DDLJ' days!
Business Standard

EC officials search Kumaraswamy's chopper

ANI  |  Politics 

Election Commission officials on Thursday searched the chopper of Karnataka Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy here.

The bags kept in the chopper used by Kumaraswamy, who was travelling from Ramanagara in Uttara Kannada district, were checked.

This comes alongside Kumaraswamy's visit to Kumta to attend a public rally in favour of Janta Dal (Secular) candidate Anand Asnotikar.

In a similar incident on Wednesday, seven EC officials searched Kumaraswamy's chopper after he landed in Anavatti village to take part in a public meeting.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Thu, April 18 2019. 17:52 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU