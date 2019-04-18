EC officials search Kumaraswamy's chopper

-
ALSO READ
I-T raids a shameful attempt to threaten party workers: H D Kumaraswamy
Kumaraswamy hopes for level-playing field during polls
EC, IT dept harassing me and family: Kumaraswamy
EC officials check Karnataka CM vehicle, find nothing
Regional parties can fulfil people's aspirations: Karnataka CM
-
Election Commission officials on Thursday searched the chopper of Karnataka Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy here.
The bags kept in the chopper used by Kumaraswamy, who was travelling from Ramanagara in Uttara Kannada district, were checked.
This comes alongside Kumaraswamy's visit to Kumta to attend a public rally in favour of Janta Dal (Secular) candidate Anand Asnotikar.
In a similar incident on Wednesday, seven EC officials searched Kumaraswamy's chopper after he landed in Anavatti village to take part in a public meeting.
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU