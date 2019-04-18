EC officials search Kumaraswamy's chopper

officials on Thursday searched the chopper of HD Kumaraswamy here.

The bags kept in the chopper used by Kumaraswamy, who was travelling from Ramanagara in district, were checked.

This comes alongside Kumaraswamy's visit to Kumta to attend a public rally in favour of Janta Dal (Secular) candidate

In a similar incident on Wednesday, seven EC officials searched Kumaraswamy's chopper after he landed in Anavatti village to take part in a public meeting.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)