Govt launches 7th economic census in Delhi, process to take three months

The seventh economic was launched in the national capital territory of Delhi on Friday.

The Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation (MoSPI) has tied up with Common Service Centres Network (CSCN), a special purpose vehicle under the Ministry of Electronics and IT, to carry out the

"For the first time, the entire is being conducted on a digital platform by the use of an application which will ensure high accuracy and data security," said A K Sadhu, Director General of Social Statistics at the Central Statistics Office (CSO).

Delhi is the 26th state where the survey has been launched while the process is already on in 20 states and five union territories. In Delhi, the process will take about three months where enumerators will survey around 45 lakh establishments and households," he said.

Head of Operations at CSCN Nepal Chandra Sen said more than 1.5 lakh trained enumerators have been deployed for the pan-India survey who will be visiting 35 crore establishments and households to carry out the census. "We have already surveyed 3.25 crore establishments while the work is on in 22 crore others."

The national economic census is conducted every five years and is crucial for framing of policies and planning for the government and other organisations.

The process of the economic census was first held in 1978. This is the seventh census which will provide disaggregated information on various operational and structural aspects of all establishments in the country.

The census will provide valuable insights into geographical spread and clusters of economic activities, ownership pattern and persons engaged of the establishments.