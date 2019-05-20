Tajikistan: 32 killed in prison riot

-
Three guards and 29 inmates were killed after a riot broke out at a high-security prison in Tajikistan's western city of Vahdat, the country's Deputy Justice Minister Mansurjon Umarov said on Monday.
The riot started on Sunday evening after some convicted Islamic State (IS) militants took three prison guards hostage and later killed them, reported Xinhua.
According to media reports, security forces killed 24 militants and restored ordered in the prison which has around 1500 inmates. Five other inmates were also killed during the riot.
