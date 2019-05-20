Kim Jong-un wanted to remove only one or two of its five nuclear sites: Trump

said he failed to reach a deal with during the February Summit due to the North Korean leader's reluctance to eliminate all five nuclear sites in the communist country.

In an interview to on Sunday, Trump said, "When I left where we had the summit, I told Kim that he was not ready for a deal, because he wanted to get rid of one or two sites. He has five sites. What about the other three?"

The second summit between the two leaders was deemed a failure after the two sides were unable to reach an agreement over the scope of denuclearisation of the and Washington's sanction relief.

In the same interview, the US also brought up the topic of and while reiterating his reluctance to go to war with the country, said that he will never allow to develop nuclear weapons.

"I will not let have nuclear weapons," said Trump. "I don't want to fight. But you do have situations like Iran, you can't let them have nuclear weapons -- you just can't let that happen."

"I am not somebody that wants to go to war. War hurts economies. War kills people more importantly -- by far most importantly," he added

Concerns about a possible conflict between and the US had flared up ever since ordered and bombers off the coast of Fujairah in the (UAE) to counter an alleged and unexplained threat from

said the deployment was in response to "indications of heightened Iranian readiness to conduct offensive operations against U.S. forces and interests

Ties between the two began to sour last year after Trump-led withdrew from the 2015 Iran nuclear deal, saying it was "defective at its core".

The said deal, officially titled Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPoA), was hailed as a major diplomatic victory by the

It was intended to limit Iran's - thereby preventing it from developing nuclear weapons at some point in the future - in exchange for relief from sanctions that were crippling the country's economy.

Speaking on the same, Trump said, "I ended the Iran nuclear deal, and actually, I had no idea it was going to be as strong as it was."

Iran recently halted some of its commitments under the said deal, which implies that the country will no longer have any limits for the production of enriched uranium.

