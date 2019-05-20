Thailand's MCOT TV launches "Japan Discovery" to promote Japan's tourism industry

Thailand's state-owned public broadcaster- MCOT, has launched a television series that features attractive elements from Japan, including mountains and castles, in order to promote the Japanese industry.

The televised program, titled " Discovery - 2 Gens", also covers off-beat tourist spots in apart from the famous Mount Fuji, Kyoto, and others.

"Our concept is to discover We will not only inform our audience regarding different tourist spots but also the Japanese lifestyle. The reason why we need to make this kind of program is Thai people's love for Japan, along with its culture and tradition," said Nonglux Zhao, at TV.

The is focusing on the industry and appealing them to get involved to uplift the sector.

One of the most important places for the Thai people living in Japan is a Japanese temple named "Kakuozan Nittaiji". The temple, with a statue of "Chulalongkorn" -- a famous from Thailand--is acknowledged to retain a close connection with the Thai culture.

Reporters from TV recently interviewed two generations of chief priests from the temple and explored the history and relationship with Japan.

"I visited Japan many times, and I believe that Japanese people are very friendly. I would like to tell about it. In addition, I hope this program will connect Japan and more strongly," said Pat Chonpantarak, a at TV.

