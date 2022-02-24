Nawab Malik's arrest 'unfortunate', meant to influence UP polls: Mayawati

Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) supremo on Thursday morning said that it is very unfortunate that whatever is happening in Maharashtra is aimed to influence the Assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh.

Mayawati's statement came after the (ED) on Wednesday arrested Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader and Maharashtra Minister Nawab Malik in connection with links with the underworld don Dawood Ibrahim and a money laundering case.

"It is very unfortunate that whatever is happening in the country in the name of terrorism and sometimes in the name of cases by investigation agencies in Maharashtra are aimed to influence the Assembly elections in UP. People must be alert," tweeted today morning.

The Maharashtra unit of the BJP will hold a state-wide protest on Thursday to demand the resignation of Malik.

Malik has been remanded to (ED) custody till March 3 in a money laundering case.

