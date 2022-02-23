57.83% voter turnout recorded in fourth phase of UP Assembly elections

-
The fourth phase of Assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh on Wednesday witnessed a voter turnout of 57.83 per cent, according to the data released by the Election Commission.
Giving a district-wise break-up, the Election Commission said that Banda district registered 57.48 per cent polling, Fatehpur 57.38 per cent, Hardoi 56.51 per cent, Kheri 62.74 per cent, Lucknow 54.98 per cent, Pilibhit 61.42 per cent, Rae Bareli 60.22 per cent, Sitapur 58.30 per cent while Unnao registered a voter turnout of 54.12 per cent.
A total of 2.13 crore voters, including 1.14 crore males, 99.3 lakh females and 966 transgenders, exercised their franchise in the Phase IV of the polling for Uttar Pradesh Assembly across 59 seats spread over nine districts.
There are 624 candidates in the fray in this phase. Elections were held in 24,643 polling booths and 13,817 polling stations with a maximum of 1,250 voters per booth, the Election Commission data said.
--IANS
niv/arm
