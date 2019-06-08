JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-ANI » National

No plans for further talks in Norway with Nicolas Maduro regime: Venezuela's opposition leader Guaido
Business Standard

ED issues second summons to former Aviation Minister Praful Patel

ANI  |  General News 

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Saturday issued a second summons to former Union Aviation Minister Praful Patel in connection with the airline seat allocation scam case.

The ED has summoned Patel to appear before it on June 10 or 11.

Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader was earlier summoned to appear before the economic watchdog for questioning on June 6 but he sought another date due to "prior commitments."

Patel, who was named in the airline seat scam case, is accused of facilitating the dispersal of profit making routes of Air India to private airlines using his contacts.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Sat, June 08 2019. 20:02 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU