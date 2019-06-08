ED issues second summons to former Aviation Minister Praful Patel

-
The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Saturday issued a second summons to former Union Aviation Minister Praful Patel in connection with the airline seat allocation scam case.
The ED has summoned Patel to appear before it on June 10 or 11.
Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader was earlier summoned to appear before the economic watchdog for questioning on June 6 but he sought another date due to "prior commitments."
Patel, who was named in the airline seat scam case, is accused of facilitating the dispersal of profit making routes of Air India to private airlines using his contacts.
