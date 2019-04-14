Eion Morgan dubs Pakistan 'second or third favourites' for WC

England elucidated that is one of the strongest contenders for the upcoming International Council Men's 2019 that is set to commence on May 30.

"[The series] is a nice way to ease into the summer and get some really good, competitive going. are probably second or third favourites for the tournament," ICC quoted Morgan as saying.

"They hold - playing extremely well to win that, in England - so it's a series we're all looking forward to," he added.

England is going to compete with Pakistan next month and Morgan is looking to get something positive out of it.

"We've gone past a 15-man squad of guys who can contribute into probably an 18-, 19-man squad who could all easily be selected for the final 15. And one benefit from having the Pakistan series in the build-up is that guys who are in form will get opportunities to stake their claim for positions," Morgan said.

England, who suffered a humbling first-round exit in the 2015, atop the ICC ODI team rankings and have home advantage in the tournament.

England will host Pakistan for a T20I match on May 5 followed by five ODIs.

