Elan Group joins hand with Mitsubishi

Group, one of the leading commercial of Gurgaon, has entered into a strategic partnership with Private Limited (hereafter called Elevator).

Private Limited's mother factory in Japan, called Inazawa Works, is one of the leading global manufacturers of elevators and escalators. This partnership will help Group deliver high-end commercial properties in Delhi-

" Group believes in delivering lasting quality coupled with luxury to its customers. We believe in using high-end products and technology in all our projects. is privileged to be associated with the world-renowned Mitsubishi Elevator," said Ravish Kapoor, Director, Elan Group.

The deal was finalized in August 2018 under the mentorship of Raj Singhal, CEO, Elan Group. Elan will be using Mitsubishi elevatora in all its commercial projects. Under this agreement, a letter of intent (LoI) has been signed with Mitsubishi Elevator, wherein, Mitsubishi will supply elevators to Elan for the development of Elan Mercado in in Sector-67 at Sohna Road, both of which are nearing possession. The same will also be supplied for Elan Miracle located at and their upcoming project in Sector-70,

Ko Tanaka, Managing of Mitsubishi Elevator said, " is an attractive emerging market with exponentially growing commercial and residential sectors. In the times to come, the demand for the high-performance elevators will continue to increase strongly in various segments, especially in the Through this association, we will continue to leverage our existing, strong sales and marketing network in India.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)