Elan Group joins hand with Mitsubishi

Elan Group, one of the leading commercial real estate developers of Gurgaon, has entered into a strategic partnership with Mitsubishi Elevator India Private Limited (hereafter called Mitsubishi Elevator).
Mitsubishi Elevator India Private Limited's mother factory in Japan, called Mitsubishi Electric Corporation Inazawa Works, is one of the leading global manufacturers of elevators and escalators. This partnership will help Elan Group deliver high-end commercial properties in Delhi-NCR.
"Elan Group believes in delivering lasting quality coupled with luxury to its customers. We believe in using high-end products and technology in all our projects. Elan Group is privileged to be associated with the world-renowned Mitsubishi Elevator," said Ravish Kapoor, Director, Elan Group.
The deal was finalized in August 2018 under the mentorship of Raj Singhal, CEO, Elan Group. Elan will be using Mitsubishi elevatora in all its commercial projects. Under this agreement, a letter of intent (LoI) has been signed with Mitsubishi Elevator, wherein, Mitsubishi Elevator will supply elevators to Elan for the development of Elan Mercado in Sector-80 and Elan Town Centre in Sector-67 at Sohna Road, both of which are nearing possession. The same will also be supplied for Elan Miracle located at Sector-84 Dwarka Expressway and their upcoming project in Sector-70, Gurgaon.
Ko Tanaka, Managing Director of Mitsubishi Elevator said, "India is an attractive emerging market with exponentially growing commercial and residential sectors. In the times to come, the demand for the high-performance elevators will continue to increase strongly in various segments, especially in the real estate sector. Through this association, we will continue to leverage our existing, strong sales and marketing network in India.
