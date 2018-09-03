YKA Summit 2018 concludes with agenda for Indian youth to bring revolutionary changes

The Summit 2018 concluded its session amid talks to being in change across India, and pave way towards

The key take-away from the Summit was the youth manifesto, which summarizes the conversation over 2-days, and highlights the critical issues that the audience endorses. This combined everything to create a document that would be shared and presented to leaders and media organizations, to ignite conversations, highlighting issues affecting young people in

The summit saw stimulating discussions on key socio-political issues such as manual scavenging, caste-based discrimination, breaking stereotypes about disability, rampant fake news circulation, patriarchy affecting female police officers etc.

"Our vision was to unite people on one platform, use the power of storytelling, their personal experiences to communicate some of the most pressing issues of our times and create a large impact on the youth who honestly care and want to improve society. The audience was super passionate and keen to bring revolutionary change in their surroundings," said founder, Youth Ki Awaaz, Anshul Tewari.

"The traditional and platforms allowed few people to decide the kind of narrative to be communicated. That's what we have seen while growing up. I think one of the key things that this Summit has achieved is breaking down the top down hierarchy and bringing people from the bottom to share their stories and create an impact on society," he added.

Amongst present at the event were many young and old politicians, actors, socialites and change makers including Shashi Tharoor, Konkana Sen, Vijayanta Goyal, Jignesh Mevani, Swati Maliwal, Iqra Rasool, among others.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)