Karle Infra wins big at Realty Leaders' Summit and Awards 2018

Karle Infra Pvt. Ltd., a and urban infrastructure company, was felicitated at the at the Worldwide Achievers Realty Leaders' Summit and Awards 2018 in both the residential and commercial categories.

Karle Infra was awarded the "Most Promising Developer - Luxury Residential in Bengaluru" and HUB 1 and HUB 2 was bestowed with "Best commercial Property Developer of the Year (Southern India)". The awards were presented in recognition of Karle's properties matching the highest standard of development.

Zenith Residences is the very first offering of the and is located in Nagavara, Bengaluru. Embracing a new level of luxury living, Zenith is ideally located and is close to some of the cities' best facilities. Facilities at this property include a yoga and meditation lawn, clubhouse, gymnasium and swimming pool. The entirety of space in homes at the Zenith Residence, from the bedroom to the bathroom, is designed with attention to the smallest detail. The concept of a harmonious living with nature is embraced with the provision of a natural environment to residents.

At 'Karle Town Centre', office spaces have been designed keeping the user at the centre, where the belief is 'a free mind is a productive mind'. This is important as employee needs are met with lower stress levels and consequently they are found to be highly productive at work. Once fully built, this campus will play host to over 45,000 motivated, loyal workforce.

The first phase of office buildings comprises of two eleven storeyed buildings namely HUB 1 & HUB 2, summing up to one million sq. ft of leasable space with the typical office floor plate being about 40,000 sq. ft. Each office floor has a central core area which houses the elevators, stairways, MEP, BoH areas and other services. None of the building services extend into tenant areas, thereby offering the tenants high fidelity in setting up their office interiors.

Design of these floors enables easy divisibility into two separate tenants considering the average offtake of office spaces within SEZs being not less than 20,000 sq. ft. For smaller tenants, incubation areas are made available. In designing the central core, the width to depth ratio of the floor plates has been delicately balanced to ensure maximum daylight penetration thereby improving the indoor work environment.

Façade of these office buildings feature a built-in geometric extrusion which acts as a which in turn reduces the incident heat gain and regulates glare within the workspace. This is a critical factor to ensure user comfort by reducing optical strain while working on reflective digital screens/monitors. The entire ground floor of all office buildings are treated as an inviting social space and is conceived as a plush lobby with F&B services. The idea was to provide the occupant multiple avenues for social engagement and also to create a pride of ownership while at the office. Buildings are interconnected at the ground floor by 'The Street', a miniature concept of high-street dining along with easy-reach-facilities.

Apart from functional space planning, the buildings boast of destination-control-elevators, solar power generation roof, occupancy based HVAC system, integrated firefighting and safety systems, sensor based building services monitoring and maintenance system etc.

HUB 1 & HUB 2 comprises of 3 basements, ground floor, 11 floors and has a double height atrium and is currently occupied by multi-national companies like: Diageo, Epsilon, Resource Pro, Arcadis, Concentrix, Rocket Software, HCL, Dufry, Anvizent, and

85 per cent of the clientele are Fortune 500 companies.

P. P. Madappa, Member of (GEB) said: "At Karle, we are constantly striving to maintain the highest standards in the industry. Being honoured at such a prestigious event such as this, in not 1 but 2 categories, reassures our belief in delivering quality products. Meticulous planning and patience along with an adherence to the guidance of Sudharshan Karle (Managing Director) have made us the company that we are today. Winning the Most Promising Developer - Luxury Residential in Bengaluru and Best commercial Property Developer of the Year (Southern India) instills a great sense of pride within us and will fuel our pursuit of excellence.

