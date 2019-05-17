Elan Group joins hands with Ajay Devgn's NY Cinemas

India's leading realty firm Group has tied up with NY Cinemas, a venture by Ajay Devgn, for setting up a multiplex in its Gurugram sector-70 based project Epic.

This is the first ever tie-up of in Group will be investing Rs 450 Cr to develop this luxury The project will feature a 5-silver screen multiplex with area of 46,000 sq ft

chose Elan Epic for its luxurious & unique concept multiplex theatre design. Elan's idea is to create a unique & concept driven multiplex theatre that will be unlike any other cinema experience in Elan Epic is India's first luxury destination with unique statement and style.

This project is set to revolutionise the Indian retail The project's strategic location and opulent features, meticulously designed by UHA London & Architecture by ACPL, differentiates it from the rest of the commercial projects and makes it the best choice. The project is located on a corner & east facing plot along a 90 meters wide major arterial road.

"We are very happy to announce our collaboration with for this wonderful project they are working on. By being their marquee cinema, we take a step closer towards providing a world-class cinema experience to movie lovers and promoting an inclusive environment", said

"We are thrilled to share the journey and platform of with 'Ajay Devgn's premium multiplex chain'. We are positive for this tie-up. With 5 silver screen in our project - ELAN EPIC, this concept-driven multiplex will create hype in Gurugram and We are confident that this association will not only enhance the experience of moviegoers in Delhi/ but also allow to offer its services to a much wider audience. People will rendezvous a next level experience with more detailed and visually rich content at our multiplex that combines classic aesthetics and contemporary technology", said Ravish Kapoor, Managing Director,

Elan Epic will provide new to its end-users enabling them to spend quality time with friends, family & kids. Sprawling over an area of 4 acres with a built-up area of 0.7 million sq. ft, Elan Epic will be a new destination 'away from heat & dust' by design. Elan Epic will be India's first commercial project with such a large water body. Central Atrium has a space-frame roof with hanging creepers that gives a rain forest View. With a concept-driven multiplex design and this collaboration, Elan epic is set to raise the entertainment quotient in Gurugram.

Superstar Ajay Devgn, who launched a under the brand name NY Cinemas, is eyeing 250 screens in the next 4-5 years. Currently, NY Cinemas has 15 operational screens across the country and has already signed 60 more.

"Our association with Elan Epic marks our foray into the cinema culture at Gurgaon. Both Elan group and NY Cinemas are working towards a common goal, which is to make movies an experience for the cinema lovers and this makes our association a very natural one. We look forward to spreading our love for cinema across all the markets in the country", said Rajeev Sharma, CEO, NY Cinemas.

Elan group is constantly committed to ideate, innovate and create the best-in-class infrastructure with meticulous planning, architectural nuances and reliance on cutting edge technology. Seeing a considerable shift in lifestyle; now the has widened its horizons. Attributing to it, Elan has executed some of the most astonishing and highly appreciated projects in Gurugram. The group's benchmark creations like Elan Mercado, Elan Town Centre, Elan Miracle and Elan Epic are all set to take the to an astounding level.

