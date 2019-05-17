DJ Snake releases music video for 'Enzo'

DJ recently released the video for his all-star anthem "Enzo" ft. Offset, 21 Savage, and

Directed by Daps, "Enzo" stars each of the track's featured artists alongside DJ himself. Right from its epic opening shot - a real-life embodiment of the logo's prancing horse - the black-and-white visual proves to be unforgettably iconic.

The music video has been released via Geffen Records on April 24, has also premiered as a Zane Lowe's World Record on Apple Music's Beats 1.

The hard-hitting but hypnotic track reveals DJ Snake's deep roots in hip-hop and showcases some of the genre's most vital artists: Offset (of the platinum-selling, Grammy Award-nominated trio Migos), 21 Savage (whose critically acclaimed 2018 album I Am > I Was debuted at #1 on the Billboard 200), (the trap pioneer and Founder of 1017 Records), and (a 20-year-old Harlem songwriter/rapper known for his triple-platinum breakthrough single "Mo Bamba").

Last month, DJ delivered one of Coachella 2019's most-talked-about moments by bringing Cardi B, Ozuna, and on stage for the first-ever live performance of their massive hit song "Taki Taki". Having also recently performed the sold-out 'Pardon My French' at the legendary Red Rocks Amphitheatre, he's now gearing up to appear at many of the world's biggest summer festivals.

Known offstage as William, the has embraced the Indian culture. He attributes a lot of importance to the country for influencing some of his greatest hits, Lean On and Magenta Riddim to name a few.

Having shot two of his music videos here, he has visited the country numerous times in addition to celebrating and Holi with his Indian fans. During his last visit, he met some of the biggest names in Bollywood including Shah Rukh Khan, and

DJ Snake has collaborated with led media, a based leading international music marketing agency for alliances, brand and Bollywood projects in "We're very excited to work with and his team on new projects for India," said Tanaaz.

" is possibly my favourite country in the world. To be able to come and play in more cities than I have before is going to be for sure one of the highlights of 2019", said DJ Snake.

