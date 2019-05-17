Merck Foundation marks World Hypertension Day 2019

-
Merck Foundation, the philanthropic arm of Merck KGaA Germany marked 'World Hypertension Day 2019' by building hypertension care capacity in Africa and Asia through their nationwide programs.
"Merck Foundation launched 'Merck Hypertension Award' in 2016 in more than 40 African and Asian universities in partnership with health ministries, first ladies and academia. The winners are enrolled for One Year Post Graduate Diploma in Preventive Cardiovascular Medicine with University of South Wales, UK. The aim is to build a platform of hypertension experts in underserved communities", said Dr Rasha Kelej, CEO of Merck Foundation.
Winners of the Merck Hypertension Award 2017 were announced last year. The award attracted over 500 concept submission applications from universities in Africa and Asia. The winners from each university have been provided with an opportunity to study for a one-year online Post Graduate Diploma.
"At Merck Foundation, we mark the "World Hypertension Day" every day through providing doctors with one-year diploma to be diabetes and hypertension experts in more than 40 African and Asian countries. We strongly believe this is a critical strategy to achieve better hypertension and diabetes prevention and management in underserved communities," remarked Dr Rasha Kelej.
"I am very delighted to be given the opportunity to receive a postgraduate diploma in preventative cardiovascular medicine at the University of South Wales, under the sponsorship of Merck Foundation. The course has exposed me to new scientific developments in interventions for the prevention of cardiovascular disease among individual patients as well as to larger at-risk population groups. I have gained expertise in current trends with regards to the prevention of cardiovascular conditions, as well as identify research opportunities in cardiovascular medicine, peculiar to my local healthcare setting", said Dr Joel Allotey from Ghana.
