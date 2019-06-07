Elected 150 YSRCP MLAs attend Jagan Reddy's party meet

YS Jaganmohan Reddy on Friday called on a YSRCP legislative party meeting, which is being attended by all the elected party MLAs at his camp office in Tadepalli,

All the 150 MLAs of the YSRCP are present in the meeting.

It is likely that Reddy will finalise his Cabinet colleagues in this meeting. The selected ministers will swear in tomorrow at the state secretariat.

In the Assembly election, Reddy's YSRCP got an absolute majority by winning 151 out of 175 seats.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)