CM Adityanath will inspect developmental work in Ayodhya today

-
ALSO READ
Yogi to unveil Lord Rama's statue in Ayodhya on Friday
Statue of Kodamb Ram to be installed in Ayodhya
Modi can turn impossible into possible: Yogi on Ram temple
Karan Singh for Sita statue alongside Lord Ram's in Ayodhya
Ayodhya dispute: Yogi Adityanath welcomes Centre's move seeking permission for release of excess land
-
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath will inspect the developmental works in Ayodhya during his visit on Friday. The CM is also expected to unveil a 7-foot tall statue of Lord Ram at the Shodh Sansthan museum.
"During his visit, the Chief Minister will inspect the developmental work in Ayodhya. He will visit Ram ki Paidi and will see the under-construction prayer place there, will also inspect the construction work at Ayodhya bus station, beautification work of Guptar Ghat etc.," said a press release.
Adityanath will unveil a 7-foot tall statue of Lord Rama at the Shodh Sansthan museum in Ayodhya. The statue fashioned out of a single rosewood block is from Karnataka.
The chief minister's visit to Ayodhya was announced a day after the Shiv Sena's media cell stated on Wednesday that the party chief, Uddhav Thackeray will visit Ayodha later this month.
.
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU