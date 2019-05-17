Election was spectacular, confident of coming to power again: Modi

Addressing the first press conference of his tenure, termed the elections "spectacular" and expressed confidence of coming to power again.

"In my opinion, our full majority government will return to power, such a thing will happen after a long time in the country. It will happen after a long time in the country," Modi told reporters.

Hailing as the world's largest democracy, Modi said that it is everyone's duty to showcase the strength of this democratic system to the world.

"It should be a matter of appreciation for the world, the variations we have in our democratic system," Modi said at his maiden press conference as

Modi thanked the people of the country, "I am overwhelmed with the support that I got. I want to thank the people for all the love and support," he said.

Party Amit Shah, at the same dais, affirmed that their party will run the government for a second term."We are confident that we'll receive good results." he said.

was addressing a parallel press conference where he took potshots at Modi and termed his "unprecedented".

Elections to 59 parliamentary constituencies will be held on May 19 in the seventh and last round of polls. Counting of votes for all 543 seats will take place on May 23.

