BJP's Anil Saumitra calls Mahatma Gandhi 'father of Pakistan', suspended

(BJP) on Friday suspended its from the primary membership of the party for calling "the father of "

Saumitra, in a post, had referred to as the "father of Pakistan". " was born with the blessings of Bapu, therefore, can be called the father of and not of India," he wrote on a post yesterday.

BJP conducted an investigation into the matter and directed Saumitra, who is also the of BJP's media relations department, to reply within seven days.

This comes a day after BJP's Bhopal Lok Sabha candidate hailed Mahatma Gandhi's assassin as a "true patriot".

" was a deshbhakt, is a deshbhakt and will remain a deshbhakt," Thakur had said while commenting on Kamal Haasan's statement on independent India's first terrorist being a Hindu, referring to Godse.

Thakur, who faced backlash from the Opposition and her party alike, apologised for hurting sentiments of people.

"If someone has been hurt then I apologise for it. What Gandhi ji did for this country cannot be forgotten. I respect him a lot. My statement was misinterpreted and twisted by the media," she had told ANI on Thursday.

Earlier in the day, had said he will never forgive Thakur for insulting Mahatma Gandhi by calling a patriot.

"The statements given about Gandhiji or Godse are very bad and are wrong for the society. Though she (Sadhvi Pragya Singh Thakur) apologised but I will never forgive her," said in an interview with News24 TV channel.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)