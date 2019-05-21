Elle Fanning faints during Cannes dinner party

American Fanning, who is also a member of this year's jury, had a health scare on Monday when she fainted at the Trophee dinner party.

An eyewitness told that they saw the 21-year-old star briefly fainting, adding that "she quickly recovered before leaving."

While the news of her passing out quickly went viral, the dinner attendee said it happened so fast that people at the party barely even noticed it.

"Most people in the room didn't even notice until after there was a brief pause, during which word quickly spread through the venue about what happened," the eyewitness revealed.

The 'Maleficent' later confirmed on that she did indeed faint, but also asserted that there is nothing to worry about.

She also shared her picture with a caption that read, "Oops, had a fainting spell tonight in my 1950's prom dress but it's all good." She also added hashtags "dress too tight" and "time of the month," for further context.

It seems like other stars can relate to Fanning, too. commented, "Where's your smelling salts when you need em??" To which 'The Beguiled' star replied, "Amen!"

According to Variety, the actor's elder sister Dakota and British star quickly helped when she was falling off her

The 21-year-old star was then rushed away by Dakota and their team of security guards, after which she apparently slipped into a pair of comfortable PJs.

