Israeli shows 'The Baker and the Beauty,' 'The Stylist' set to be remade in India

Israeli rom-com series, 'The Baker and the Beauty' and 'The Stylist' are set to be remade in India on OTT service Viu, owned by Hong Kong-based telecom group PCCW.
Both 'The Baker and the Beauty' and 'The Stylist' aired in Israel on Keshet 12 but 'The Baker and the Beauty' was also adapted to a United States version on ABC, according to The Hollywood Reporter. The original version in Hebrew was streamed worldwide on Amazon Prime.
'The Stylist' will be adapted in Telegu language by Annapurna Studios for Viu while Bollywood film-maker Goldie Behl via his Rose Audio Visuals banner will adapt it in Hindi.
'The Baker and the Beauty' which was created by Assi Azar, revolves around the love story between a simple baker and an international superstar. While, 'The Stylist' is a story of a small-town girl who gets her first break in fashion, only to find that her dreams come with a price to pay.
'Bandi Yuddh Ke' telecasted on Star India Network was based on Israeli drama 'Hatufim' and was adapted in the U.S. as the Emmy-winning 'Homeland' for showtime.
Last year, Viu unveiled a deal with Endemol Shine for an Asian version of its global hit crime series 'The Bridge', which is a mystery drama set on the border between Malaysia and Singapore.
