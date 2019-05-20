Israeli shows 'The Baker and the Beauty,' 'The Stylist' set to be remade in India

Israeli rom-com series, 'The Baker and the Beauty' and 'The Stylist' are set to be remade in on OTT service Viu, owned by Hong Kong-based group

Both 'The Baker and the Beauty' and 'The Stylist' aired in on Keshet 12 but 'The Baker and the Beauty' was also adapted to a version on ABC, according to The The original version in Hebrew was streamed worldwide on Prime.

'The Stylist' will be adapted in Telegu language by Annapurna Studios for while Bollywood film-maker via his Rose Audio Visuals banner will adapt it in Hindi.

'The Baker and the Beauty' which was created by Assi Azar, revolves around the love story between a simple baker and an international superstar. While, 'The Stylist' is a story of a small-town girl who gets her first break in fashion, only to find that her dreams come with a price to pay.

'Bandi Yuddh Ke' telecasted on Network was based on Israeli drama 'Hatufim' and was adapted in the U.S. as the Emmy-winning 'Homeland' for showtime.

Last year, unveiled a deal with for an Asian version of its global hit crime series 'The Bridge', which is a mystery drama set on the border between and

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)