Business Standard

Police investigates letter threatening to kill Yogi Adityanath, Mohan Bhagwat

ANI  |  General News 

A letter threatening to kill Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath and RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat besides attacking several railway stations and temples across the state was received by Railway station master here on Wednesday, said police.

The police said that the letter is being investigated and forces have been conducting inspections inside railway stations across the state.

Earlier in January, this year, the Gorakhpur police arrested one person who dialled 100 and informed the police that there is a threat to the life of Uttar Pradesh chief minister.

The caller was identified as Manoj Mishra, who claimed that the UP chief minister had a threat from another person named Laxman Yadav. Through his call, Mishra was trying to falsely implicate Yadav, who was his opponent.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Thu, April 25 2019. 09:25 IST

