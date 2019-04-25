Police investigates letter threatening to kill Yogi Adityanath, Mohan Bhagwat

-
ALSO READ
Congress encouraged corruption, naxalism: Yogi Adityanath
Seeing cleanliness, Mauritius PM 'couldn't stop' from taking dip in Ganga at Kumbh: Yogi Adityanath
Cong 'biggest hurdle' in Ram temple construction: Adityanath
Zero plus zero equals zero: Yogi on Priyanka
EC lets off Adityanath over 'Modiji ki sena' remark, asks him to be more careful
-
A letter threatening to kill Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath and RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat besides attacking several railway stations and temples across the state was received by Railway station master here on Wednesday, said police.
The police said that the letter is being investigated and forces have been conducting inspections inside railway stations across the state.
Earlier in January, this year, the Gorakhpur police arrested one person who dialled 100 and informed the police that there is a threat to the life of Uttar Pradesh chief minister.
The caller was identified as Manoj Mishra, who claimed that the UP chief minister had a threat from another person named Laxman Yadav. Through his call, Mishra was trying to falsely implicate Yadav, who was his opponent.
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU