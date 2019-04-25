Man impersonates as BCCI chief selector, case registered

BCCI chief selector MSK Prasad has filed a complaint at the cyber crime police station against a person, named Budumura Nagaraju, who was collecting money from people in his name.

Prasad celebrated his birthday with specially-abled children at the in Visakhapatnam on Wednesday and revealed that a case has been registered in regarding the same.

Prasad said that Nagaraju wrote his name as "MSK Prasad, BCCI chief selector" in True Caller and duped the people. So far, he has cheated two persons to the tune of over Rs 5 lakh.

