Maharashtra man cycles across country for the cause of mother tongue

In a bid to spread awareness regarding preserving one's mother tongue, 29-year-old Gandhar Kulkarni has embarked on a 20,000-kilometre journey on his bicycle.
Hailing from Maharashtra, Kulkarni aims to enlighten the younger generation and help them reconnect with their mother tongue.
A postgraduate in Sanskrit, Kulkarni said that he started this expedition on July 1, 2018, and intends to complete it by 15 August this year.
He told ANI, "I started this initiative to create awareness about one's mother tongue and put an emphasis on this in schools. One must read all languages but they should learn their mother tongue first."
