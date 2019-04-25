Maharashtra man cycles across country for the cause of mother tongue

In a bid to spread awareness regarding preserving one's mother tongue, 29-year-old has embarked on a 20,000-kilometre journey on his bicycle.

Hailing from Maharashtra, Kulkarni aims to enlighten the younger generation and help them reconnect with their mother

A postgraduate in Sanskrit, Kulkarni said that he started this expedition on July 1, 2018, and intends to complete it by 15 August this year.

He told ANI, "I started this initiative to create awareness about one's mother and put an emphasis on this in schools. One must read all languages but they should learn their mother first."

.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)