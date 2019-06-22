Encounter underway in J-K's Baramulla district

JUST IN
An encounter is currently underway between terrorists and security forces in Boniyar area of Jammu and Kashmir's Baramulla district.

Further details are currently awaited.

This comes after the body of a terrorist was recovered by security forces after an encounter took place on June 11 in Bomai area of Sopore in north Kashmir's Baramulla district.The encounter broke out between terrorists and the troops of 177, 179 and 92 Battalion of CRPF, SOG Sopore, 22 Rashtriya Rifles (RR).

First Published: Sat, June 22 2019. 10:19 IST

