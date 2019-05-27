England squad announced for U-21 Euro Cup

England's Under-21 team manager Aidy has announced the 23-member squad for the upcoming Euro Cup in and

Phil Foden, James Maddison, and have all been named in England's team.

"The class of 2019 will be hoping to go one step further this time and with the bulk of the group having previously tasted international success with the U20s, U19s and U17s in recent seasons, England head to the finals with confidence," the Association of England said in an official statement.

"A number of the squad have already been in training at St George's Park since the end of their club campaigns, and more will arrive to continue preparations this week before the to on Friday, June 14," it added.

All the players in final England squad have had plenty of experience and this orders well for the England team.

Manchester City Foden will be expected to take the England team to great heights in the tournament after enjoying a productive campaign in which he appeared 26 times for the club.

Wolves midfielder, is the only fresh face to be included in the England squad.

The England team reached the semi-finals of the Euro Cup in 2017 and the team would look to go at least one step ahead in the tournament.

The team suffered a loss against in the penalty shootout in the semi-finals of Euro 2017.

England's 23-member squad for Euro Cup:

Goalkeepers: Angus Gunn (Southampton), (Manchester United), (Newcastle United)

Defenders: Jake Clarke-Salter (Chelsea), Jay Dasilva (Chelsea), (AFC Bournemouth), (Everton), (Brentford), Fikayo Tomori (Derby County), (Crystal Palace)

Midfielders: (Leicester City), Hamza Choudhury (Leicester City), Kieran Dowell (Everton), (Manchester City), (Wolverhampton Wanderers), (Leicester City), (Derby County), Ryan Sessegnon (Fulham)

Forwards: (Aston Villa), (Everton), Demarai Gray (Leicester City), (Arsenal), (AFC Bournemouth)

England will take on in their opening match of the Euro Cup on June 18 and then the team will face and

