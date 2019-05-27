England squad announced for U-21 Euro Cup

England's Under-21 football team manager Aidy Boothroyd has announced the 23-member squad for the upcoming Euro Cup in Italy and San Marino.
Phil Foden, James Maddison, and Aaron Wan-Bissaka have all been named in England's team.
"The class of 2019 will be hoping to go one step further this time and with the bulk of the group having previously tasted international success with the U20s, U19s and U17s in recent seasons, England head to the finals with confidence," the Football Association of England said in an official statement.
"A number of the squad have already been in training at St George's Park since the end of their club campaigns, and more will arrive to continue preparations this week before the group head to Italy on Friday, June 14," it added.
All the players in final England squad have had plenty of Premier League experience and this orders well for the England team.
Manchester City midfielder Foden will be expected to take the England team to great heights in the tournament after enjoying a productive Premier League campaign in which he appeared 26 times for the club.
Wolves midfielder, Morgan Gibbs-White is the only fresh face to be included in the England squad.
The England team reached the semi-finals of the Euro Cup in 2017 and the team would look to go at least one step ahead in the tournament.
The team suffered a loss against Germany in the penalty shootout in the semi-finals of Euro 2017.
England's 23-member squad for Euro Cup:
Goalkeepers: Angus Gunn (Southampton), Dean Henderson (Manchester United), Freddie Woodman (Newcastle United)
Defenders: Jake Clarke-Salter (Chelsea), Jay Dasilva (Chelsea), Lloyd Kelly (AFC Bournemouth), Jonjoe Kenny (Everton), Ezri Konsa (Brentford), Fikayo Tomori (Derby County), Aaron Wan-Bissaka (Crystal Palace)
Midfielders: Harvey Barnes (Leicester City), Hamza Choudhury (Leicester City), Kieran Dowell (Everton), Phil Foden (Manchester City), Morgan Gibbs-White (Wolverhampton Wanderers), James Maddison (Leicester City), Mason Mount (Derby County), Ryan Sessegnon (Fulham)
Forwards: Tammy Abraham (Aston Villa), Dominic Calvert-Lewin (Everton), Demarai Gray (Leicester City), Reiss Nelson (Arsenal), Dominic Solanke (AFC Bournemouth)
England will take on France in their opening match of the Euro Cup on June 18 and then the team will face Romania and Croatia.
