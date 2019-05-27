Glenn McGrath picks England as World Cup favourites

Former named arch-rivals England as the favourites for the ICC Men's World Cup, beginning May 30.

"England (are) a very good one-day unit. To me, they are the favourites going into this World Cup, so I think they will do very well," ESPNcricinfo quoted McGrath, as saying.

The 49-year-old retired from the international after receiving the of the Tournament title in the 2007 edition of the World Cup, which won.

McGrath was part of an side that regularly defeated England. However, England's improvement in the one-day has forced the Australian to back side.

"You've got to go on current form. The England team - the way they go about it, they have impressed me. They have scored some big, big totals. Most teams used to go hard in the first 15 and the last 15, and consolidate in the middle," he said.

However, this was not the first time McGrath termed any team as his favourites.

"But teams like England, are just going hard the whole 50 overs, and that's the impact T20 cricket has had. So yeah, I don't think I've ever said 'England are the team to beat' or the 'favourites'. I didn't say they were going to win though! So they are the favourites and are going to be tough to beat in their own conditions, but fingers crossed, Australia can do well," he said.

Apart from England, McGrath picked and Australia as clear contenders based on their respective history.

"The two standouts to me were and England, with fingers crossed, Australia doing well. are always a good team, are a bit of a dark horse - they can play really well or badly, probably similar to So it's going to be an interesting England and India are tough to beat, but with Australia's form, I think we'll see them make the final."

"I was a little bit concerned about how Australia were going to go, but their form of late has really impressed me. They've performed really well in conditions that are not suited to them, so that bodes well for their chances. I'd like to think that they'll make the finals. India are a quality one-day unit as well. They'll be in the running," McGrath said.

is scheduled to run from May 30 to July 14 in the UK. England will meet in the curtain-raiser at The Oval.

