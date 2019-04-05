Environment Ministry advises Delhi Govt to come up with Heat Wave Action Plan

A of the and Forests (MoEF) on Friday advised the government to incorporate Heat Wave Action Plan to combat the upcoming summer season.

The Ministry has filed an affidavit in Green Tribunal (NGT) and intimated it that apart from incorporating the Heat Wave Action Plan, it has also advised the government to take into account the targets set by regarding its "Determined Contribution" submitted to the Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC).

In a case filed earlier in NGT, Gaurav Kumar Bansal, appearing for the petitioner had informed the tribunal that due to climate change the capital will face issues like high temperature and heat wave, therefore it is necessary for the government to have its effective action plan ready to combat climate change.

Earlier on April 1, the Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted that the average temperature between April and June is likely to be 0.5 degrees higher than normal in North and Central

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)