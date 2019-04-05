Environment Ministry advises Delhi Govt to come up with Heat Wave Action Plan

-
A Steering Committee on Climate Change of the Ministry of Environment and Forests (MoEF) on Friday advised the Delhi government to incorporate Heat Wave Action Plan to combat the upcoming summer season.
The Ministry has filed an affidavit in National Green Tribunal (NGT) and intimated it that apart from incorporating the Heat Wave Action Plan, it has also advised the Delhi government to take into account the targets set by India regarding its "Determined Contribution" submitted to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC).
In a case filed earlier in NGT, Gaurav Kumar Bansal, advocate appearing for the petitioner had informed the tribunal that due to climate change the national capital will face issues like high temperature and heat wave, therefore it is necessary for the government to have its effective action plan ready to combat climate change.
Earlier on April 1, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted that the average temperature between April and June is likely to be 0.5 degrees higher than normal in North and Central India.
