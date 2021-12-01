Qualcomm, Google Cloud announce collaboration to create next-gen mobile AI

-
Chip-maker Qualcomm and Google Cloud have announced a collaboration to create next-gen mobile AI models and neural network solutions.
The Google Cloud's Vertex AI NAS Neural Architecture Search (NAS), first available on Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 mobile platform and then across Qualcomm portfolio, will enable the companies to create and optimise AI models automatically rather than manually.
Once combined with Qualcomm's AI engine, NAS will be used to accelerate neural network development and differentiation for Snapdragon mobile, ACPC, XR, the Snapdragon Ride automotive platform, and IoT initiatives, according to Qualcomm.
"The ability to utilise Google's NAS technology to create and optimise new AI models in a condensed timeframe is a game changer for our business," said Ziad Asghar, vice president, product management, Qualcomm.
"We are happy to be the first chipset company to work with Google Cloud on NAS and eager to roll out this technology to further our momentum in connecting the intelligent edge," he said in a statement.
Google Cloud's Vertex AI NAS will give Qualcomm Technologies the ability to bring high accuracy AI with low latency to low-power devices such as IoT, medical imagery, automobile and mobile devices, whilst ensuring memory and energy efficiency.
"With this collaboration, Qualcomm Technologies will now be able to build and optimise new AI models in weeks rather than months and we're thrilled at the impact this will have on people using Snapdragon-powered devices," said ," June Yang, vice president, Cloud AI and Industry Solutions, Google Cloud.
During the annual Qualcomm Snapdragon Tech Summit, the company has unveiled the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 platform featuring improved camera capabilities, artificial intelligence (AI) applications, and security enhancements.
