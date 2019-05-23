OnePlus 7 Pro becomes fastest selling ultra premium Smartphone on Amazon.in

India today announced that 7 Pro has become the fastest selling ultra premium on in. It is the highest selling above INR 45,000 in the first seven days of its launch.

Presenting the most powerful technology ever developed by OnePlus, the 7 Pro went on sale with Prime Early Access at 12 noon on May 16 followed by an open sale from midnight on May 17.

The 7 Pro is currently available in two variants - 6 + 128 GB priced at INR 48,999, 8 + 256 GB priced at INR 52,999 in Mirror Grey colour. OnePlus 7 Pro will be available in an all-new Nebula Blue colour in 8 + 256 GB priced at INR 52,999 and 12+256 GB at INR 57,999 from May 28, 2019 on in.

"We are delighted to announce that OnePlus 7 Pro is now the fastest selling in the ultra premium category on Amazon.in. We are thrilled to witness such overwhelming response for the smartphone, especially during Prime Early Access on Amazon.in. This continued success validates customer trust in OnePlus' best-in-class devices and Amazon.in's shopping experience", said Noor Patel, Director- Category Management,

The OnePlus 7 Pro features an industry-leading super smooth 90Hz display so the screen refreshes at ninety times a second for a seamless experience whether you are gaming or watching a film.

It has earned DisplayMate's highest A+ rating, making it one of the best Smartphone displays in the market. Further, the cameras on the OnePlus 7 Pro are the most advanced and capable camera set, coupled with a powerful algorithm called Ultrashot, which takes advantage of the sophisticated new

What's more, OnePlus 7 Pro is powered by the latest mobile platform, Snapdragon 855, with up to 12GB of RAM, creating an experience that sets a new benchmark for incredible performance. And not to forget the newest Warp Charge 30 that can get you up to almost half of the massive 4,000mAh battery in just 20 minutes.

This story is provided by ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)