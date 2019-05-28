IIIT-Naya Raipur announces admissions for B.Tech in Data Science and Artificial Intelligence

India's first integrated programme in and for the academic year 2019-20 has been launched by International Institute of Information Technology, (IIT-NR), a state university recognised by UGC and an established joint venture between the government and NTPC Ltd.

The programme has been started amidst growing demand and applicability of Data Science, Data Analytics and Artificial Intelligence

The IIT-NR has also launched M.Tech in and from the coming Academic Year (2019-2020). With this IIIT-NR will be amongst the first institutes in to offer both and M.Tech programmes in this fast emerging,

The new integrated programmes in and AI offered at IIIT-NR is designed to produce students with a strong foundation of both theory and practice of like Data Science, and Machine Learning, the skills that are in great demand in the corporate today.

The worldwide market for data analytics has been anticipated to display a CAGR of 30.08 per cent between 2017-2023 to outperform a valuation of USD 77.64 billion. and in-house Data Scientists are needed today in almost every industry, for purposes like the collection of data from internal and publicly available data sources.

Data analytics can be utilized to build an income, respond to rising patterns, improve operational proficiency and streamline marketing to make an upper hand. The service sectors where Artificial Intelligence will make a lot of difference are healthcare, finance, aviation, manufacturing, and logistics. India's services sector has a significant potential opportunity to cater to the demand for data cleaning and human-augmented AI.

"The fast-paced growth of data and the amount of knowledge that is being drawn out of this data has created many new and exciting opportunities for students having deep knowledge of Our new programme in DSAI shall include methods and algorithms involved in collecting, curating, managing, analyzing, and transforming data into information, which in turn enables the creation of knowledge and decision-making in a variety of application domains", said Dr Pradeep K. Sinha, VC and Director, IIIT

"The new B.Tech. programme emphasizes on both fundamental concepts from the fields of computer science, statistics, and mathematics that are essential for analyzing the growing amount of data captured by many sources such as the internet, social media, sensors, automobiles, environment etc. In this programme, students will do projects to analyze the impact of data-driven decision making on all areas like agriculture, security, healthcare, commerce, industry, banking, insurances, transportation, city planning, etc. in line with IIIT-NR project-based learning", said Dr Rajarshi Mahapatra, Dean (Academics), IIIT-NR.

Some of the most popular firms that hire successful graduates of the specialization are Microsoft, Oracle, IBM, Infosys, TCS, Tech Mahindra, HCL, and more. As Artificial intelligence (AI) is all set to have a fundamental impact on the global labour market in the next few years, there is a huge demand for professionals in the field. Some of the lucrative jobs one can pursue are Engineer, Data Scientist, Intelligence Developer, and Big

