OnePlus 7 series launching on May 14

Chinese premium smartphone maker OnePlus will refresh its line-up with the new "OnePlus 7 series" on May 14 at simultaneous events in New York, London, Beijing and Bengaluru.
"We will be unveiling a device of the future that features exquisite craftsmanship and breakthrough technologies," the handset maker said in a statement.
The company is using the tagline "Go Beyond Speed" for the announcement, which goes in line with CEO Pete Lao saying there will be a 5G version of the OnePlus 7 Pro.
He also said that the device will include a new type of display, with reports suggesting it could come with a 90 Hz refresh rate.
The handsets are also expected to have a pop-up selfie camera.
A few leaks have claimed that three variants of the device, including OnePlus 7, OnePlus 7 Pro and OnePlus 7 Pro 5G model, would be making their way to the markets this time.
--IANS
ksc/mag/bg
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
