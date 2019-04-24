OnePlus 7 series launching on May 14

Chinese premium maker will refresh its line-up with the new " 7 series" on May 14 at simultaneous events in New York, London, and

"We will be unveiling a device of the future that features exquisite craftsmanship and breakthrough technologies," the said in a statement.

The company is using the tagline "Go Beyond Speed" for the announcement, which goes in line with saying there will be a 5G version of the 7 Pro.

He also said that the device will include a new type of display, with reports suggesting it could come with a 90 Hz refresh rate.

The handsets are also expected to have a pop-up selfie camera.

A few leaks have claimed that three variants of the device, including OnePlus 7, OnePlus 7 Pro and OnePlus 7 Pro 5G model, would be making their way to the markets this time.

