Event organised in CDM, Secunderabad to improve awareness level about snake species

NGO 'Friends of Snakes Society' organised an event in College of Defence Management here on Saturday with an objective of making young children become friends with snakes.
A large number of children and their parents actively took part in the event. The NGO was established in 1995 and has been working for the conservation and protection of snakes.
"The aim of the event was to improve the awareness level amongst the eco-warriors about various species of snakes to imbibe the importance of living in harmony with our ecosystem," said a release issued by the NGO.
"It was also emphasised that snakes play a vital role in maintaining a healthy ecosystem by virtue of being middle order predators," it added.
A live demo on snakes was organised by society and all children were seen actively participating in the event.
