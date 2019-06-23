Nadigar Sangam elections underway in Mylapore

The long-awaited polling for the 'Nadigar Sangam' or the kicked off on Sunday in

In these artistes' association elections, Ani, is contesting against K Bhagyaraj-led Swami Sankaradas Ani.

Voting is being held at the Miracle Block of St.Ebbas

"I thank the honourable court for their fair judgment which made these elections possible. You know, it is not possible for me to make every member happy," said Vishal Krishna, of the 'Nadigar Sangam' who is fighting for re-election.

Launching an attack on his rivals, he said, "This is the election between money power and integrity."

"Many of the members have not received their postal ballots. We have lodged a complaint with the officials," he added.

Vishal is contesting against Ishri Ganesh, who was his close confidant but joined rival Sankaradas Ani ahead of elections.

"Due to delay in elections, we feel that the polling will be very less. But, the poll officers have done a tremendous job. Over the night they have completed the task. I appreciate the officers and the government", said Ganesh.

"We will definitely win", he added, expressing his confidence over his camp's win.

Amid heightened security, many renowned from like Kamal Hassan, reached the polling station for casting their votes.

Nadar is an actor's body of the of Societies had earlier indefinitely suspended the elections of the actor's body but stayed the order asking the association to conduct polls.

