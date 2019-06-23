Japanese textile designers collaborate with Indian artisans in Uttarakhand

Japanese textile designers and Tanaka have laid deep roots of Japanese tradition in by collaborating with the Indian artisans and manufacturing traditional hand-woven Japanese outfits in Dehradun,

Chiaki and started working with the Indian artisans and opened their own work station in 2017, in Bhogpur, is the Indian

Beautiful and distinctive Japanese outfits are manufactured in their studio with the help of hardworking weavers and artisans, putting in their efforts to produce authentic outfits."We have been working with weavers in for 27 years, in co-operation with Ms Neeru Kumar, one of the most prominent textile designers in We distribute our products through in Tokyo, Japan" Chiaki told ANI.

Chiaki met Rakesh, a in and hired him for the in their textile shop situated in While working there, Rakesh was impressed seeing Chiaki and Parva's Japanese customers admiring their handmade prints and unique designs.

Soon he proposed an idea to Chiaki and to build a bridge between and by teaching Indian artisans the art of handmade Japanese and designing and manufacturing the authentic outfits in India. Parva and Chiaki started organizing workshops in Athurwala, in 2010, where they trained local villagers in weaving, hand spinning and naturally dying the fabric.

"Our wish is to become a model for villagers to keep their living out of hand work in their village. Currently, there are around 20 families in the villages of Uttarakashi, 10 families in Uttar Pradesh, 10 families in Jharkhand, 20 families in West Bengal, 20 families Chattisgarh and 10 families in Assam, who make handmade yarns for us. " Chiaki said.

They started exporting hand-woven fabrics from India to in Gradually they constructed a more comfortable workplace for the Indian artisans in Bhogpur, Uttarakhand. The workplace in Bhogpur is constructed using limestones, bricks, mud, bamboo, wood, etc.

Gradually they started cultivating their fields to grow materials for natural dyes and fibres. They cultivate natural dye plants such as Indigo, Henna, Marigold, Harshingar, Anar, etc in their own fields.

Currently, about 50 workers, including, 10 weavers, five tailors, women workers for various hand-woven tasks, caretakers, and farmers are working at Their products range from woollen coats, jackets, silk scarves, silk shawls, silk dresses, bed covers, table clothes, fabrics to rugs and much more. They conduct exhibitions twice a year, displaying their hand-woven outfits for the visitors.

