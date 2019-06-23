JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-ANI » National

Amroha: Shami's family celebrates his hat-trick
Business Standard

Tamil Nadu: Madurai Corporation distributes RO water to ration card holders in Iravathanallur village

ANI  |  General News 

In Iravathanallur village, Madurai Corporation is providing RO water 6-days a week, to the residents. The Corporation has issued one coupon per ration card for the distribution of water.

Karuppasamy, a beneficiary in the village said, "Madurai Corporation is providing RO water service to this village. The water is given on the basis of ration card for which a water card has been issued. Every household gets 2 bottles of water each day. This has solved the water scarcity problem to a great extent in this village."

Alagarsamy, the motor attender while speaking to ANI said "The water distribution starts from 4 pm till 6 pm. We have allocated a water card to villagers in which we give two pots of water to every household."

However, a day after Tamil Nadu Chief Minister, Edappadi K. Palaniswamy said that 10 MLD water will be brought to Chennai from Jolarpettai in Vellore via trains, DMK Party treasurer Duraimurugan threatened to protest, if the AIADMK goes ahead with the plan.

While speaking to the press on Sunday, he said, "We will protest in Vellore if the water is taken from the district and given to Chennai.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Sun, June 23 2019. 14:06 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU