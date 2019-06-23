Tamil Nadu: Madurai Corporation distributes RO water to ration card holders in Iravathanallur village

-
ALSO READ
HC orders TN government to restrict Pongal cash gift to BPL ration card holders
Verification of ration card holders is duty of Delhi govt: FPS licensees to HC
Govt restores 'ration in kind' to defence officers in peace areas
Govt restores provision of 'ration in kind' to military officers in peace areas
Sweet news to holders of sugar only ration card holders in TN
-
In Iravathanallur village, Madurai Corporation is providing RO water 6-days a week, to the residents. The Corporation has issued one coupon per ration card for the distribution of water.
Karuppasamy, a beneficiary in the village said, "Madurai Corporation is providing RO water service to this village. The water is given on the basis of ration card for which a water card has been issued. Every household gets 2 bottles of water each day. This has solved the water scarcity problem to a great extent in this village."
Alagarsamy, the motor attender while speaking to ANI said "The water distribution starts from 4 pm till 6 pm. We have allocated a water card to villagers in which we give two pots of water to every household."
However, a day after Tamil Nadu Chief Minister, Edappadi K. Palaniswamy said that 10 MLD water will be brought to Chennai from Jolarpettai in Vellore via trains, DMK Party treasurer Duraimurugan threatened to protest, if the AIADMK goes ahead with the plan.
While speaking to the press on Sunday, he said, "We will protest in Vellore if the water is taken from the district and given to Chennai.
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU