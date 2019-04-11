JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-ANI » National

BJP candidate Smriti Irani files nomination from Amethi LS seat
Business Standard

EVMs replaced in Bijnor after discrepancies noticed during mock polling

ANI  |  Politics 

At least, 10 electronic voting machines (EVMs) were replaced when discrepancies were detected during their mock trial here before the beginning of the polling.

Rakesh Kumar, Sector Magistrate Bijnor, said: "There were reports that some EVMs were displaying 'lotus' symbol after pressing the button against 'elephant' symbol at some polling booths."

"The elections are being held peacefully here. There were some issues during mock polling. So we changed the entire set of EVMs," Kumar said.

In Bijnor, there is a three-cornered fight among Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) candidate Malook Nagar, Congress' Nasimuddin Siddiqui and BJP's sitting MP Kunwar Bharatendra Singh.

The voting for the first phase of general elections is underway for eight out of 80 Lok Sabha seats in Uttar Pradesh.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Thu, April 11 2019. 15:20 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU