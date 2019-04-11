EVMs replaced in Bijnor after discrepancies noticed during mock polling

At least, 10 machines (EVMs) were replaced when discrepancies were detected during their here before the beginning of the polling.

Rakesh Kumar, Bijnor, said: "There were reports that some EVMs were displaying 'lotus' symbol after pressing the button against 'elephant' symbol at some polling booths."

"The are being held peacefully here. There were some issues during mock polling. So we changed the entire set of EVMs," Kumar said.

In Bijnor, there is a three-cornered fight among candidate Malook Nagar, Congress' Nasimuddin Siddiqui and BJP's sitting

The voting for the first phase of general is underway for eight out of 80 Lok Sabha seats in

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)